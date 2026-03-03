“Leap In Production Capacity!” Zejing Factory Has Added High-End Equipment, With A Daily Output Reaching 10,000 Square Meters

MENAFN - GetNews) Recently, the production workshop of Zejing Factory located in Dongguan City has been bustling with activity. Two newly introduced high-end integrated machines and two precision punch presses are operating at full speed, playing a vigorous symphony of doubling production capacity. This key measure marks a milestone leap for the factory in terms of production capacity and modernization level.

It is learned that in the face of the continuously booming market orders and customers' higher demands for product quality, the management of Zejing Factory made a decisive decision to invest a huge amount of money in adding new machines to increase production. The all-in-one machine introduced this time integrates multiple functions, has a high degree of automation, and can significantly reduce intermediate links. The newly added punch press features high precision and stability, ensuring the accuracy and quality of the edge cutting of the products.

Song, the production supervisor of the factory, introduced, "After the new equipment was put into production, the effect was immediate." Our daily output has steadily increased from the original 8,000 square meters to 10,000 square meters, significantly enhancing our production capacity. Meanwhile, due to the improvement in the level of automation, the production process has become smoother, and human intervention has been reduced. Not only has the production efficiency been significantly enhanced, but the consistency and yield of products have also been strongly guaranteed.

The doubling of production capacity means that we can handle large volumes of orders with urgent cycles more calmly, providing customers with faster and more reliable services. The general manager of the company stated, "The addition of this equipment is a crucial step for us to deepen our main business and strengthen our core competitiveness." In the future, we will continue to promote technological innovation and intelligent transformation to make the brand of "Zejing Manufacturing" even more renowned!