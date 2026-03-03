Brooklyn Slip And Fall Attorney Michael Roitman Outlines Common Causes Of Slip And Fall Accidents In Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY - Slip and fall accidents remain a leading source of serious injuries throughout Brooklyn, with hazards ranging from icy sidewalks and wet floors to cracked pavement and poorly maintained stairways. Brooklyn slip and fall attorney Michael Roitman of Kucher Law Group ( ) is outlining the most common causes of these accidents and the legal responsibilities property owners bear under New York premises liability law.

According to Brooklyn slip and fall attorney Michael Roitman, property owners in New York are required to maintain their premises in a reasonably safe condition, and failure to address known hazards can result in liability for injuries sustained by visitors and residents. Wet and slippery floors from spills, cleaning products, and tracked-in moisture are among the most frequent causes of falls in grocery stores, restaurants, and retail locations across Kings County. "When property owners fail to promptly clean up spills or post warning signs, they create conditions that put everyone who enters the building at risk," explains Roitman.

Brooklyn slip and fall attorney Michael Roitman notes that winter weather poses especially significant dangers for pedestrians throughout the borough. Under New York City Administrative Code § 16-123, property owners and occupants must clear snow and ice from sidewalks within specified timeframes, often within four hours after snowfall ends, by 11:00 a.m. for overnight accumulation, and within up to fourteen hours for certain evening storms. Black ice created by the freeze-thaw cycle is particularly hazardous because it forms a nearly invisible layer on walkways that gives pedestrians no warning.

Attorney Roitman highlights that cracked and uneven sidewalks present persistent hazards throughout Brooklyn's older neighborhoods. Tree roots pushing up concrete sections, weather-related deterioration, and decades of heavy foot traffic create height differences between pavement sections that are sufficient to cause serious trip-and-fall injuries. "Even a one-inch difference in sidewalk elevation can catch someone's foot and cause a fall that results in fractures or head injuries," Roitman adds.

Defective interior conditions also contribute to a significant number of fall incidents across the borough. Loose tiles, torn carpeting, broken floorboards, and poorly installed transitions between different flooring types create hidden tripping hazards, particularly in dimly lit hallways and stairwells. Damaged or missing handrails compound the danger on staircases, where New York building codes require consistent riser heights with no more than a three-eighths-inch variation within a single flight.

The team at Kucher Law Group handles fall injury cases arising from a wide range of Brooklyn locations, including apartment buildings with unlit hallways and deteriorating common areas, retail stores where spilled products go unaddressed, restaurants with greasy floors, parking garages with poor lighting and crumbling surfaces, and construction zones where debris spills onto pedestrian pathways. The firm represents clients in proceedings before the Kings County Supreme Court at 360 Adams Street and serves injured individuals throughout all Brooklyn neighborhoods. "Property owners have a legal obligation to inspect their premises regularly and address hazards before someone gets hurt," observes Roitman. "When they neglect that duty, injured individuals deserve to be compensated."

For those who have been injured in a slip and fall accident in Brooklyn, consulting with an experienced premises liability attorney may help clarify legal options and protect the right to seek compensation from negligent property owners.

