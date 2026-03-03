UAE Boosts Field Capacity With 3,200 Vehicles As Security Remains Stable

PUBLISHED: Tue 3 Mar 2026, 6:53 PM



[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

The UAE's Ministry of Interior confirmed that the security situation across the country remains stable despite recent regional developments and attacks targeting the UAE, with preparedness levels at their highest.

In a statement during the UAE Government media briefing, the Ministry said it is operating within a comprehensive and proactive security system in coordination with more than 25 national entities, ensuring integrated roles, rapid response and accurate decision-making.

The system is built on continuously updated national plans, regular risk assessments and scenario analysis to maintain constant readiness for any emergency.

Enhanced field deployment

The Ministry said field capacity has been reinforced with more than 3,200 specialised vehicles, alongside over 4,100 traffic and security patrols and armed rapid-response units deployed proactively to ensure swift intervention and effective on-ground response.

Operations are being managed through fixed and mobile federal operations rooms and field police stations, supported by advanced technologies to maintain rapid response times that rank among the best internationally.

Security and police services continue to be delivered efficiently and steadily under all circumstances, the Ministry said.

General indicators reflect a high level of stabilit and public discipline across various sectors, supported by round-the-clock readiness and integrated institutional coordination.

Public advisory

The Ministry stressed that maintaining security is a shared responsibility and urged the public to:



Obtain information only from official sources

Fully comply with safety instructions and procedures Continue daily life as normally as possible

Community awareness and cooperation were described as key pillars in safeguarding national security and preserving the UAE's stability and safety.



