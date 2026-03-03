INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Paypal Holdings, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines PYPL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PayPal Holdings, Inc. (“PayPal” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: PYPL). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether PayPal and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until April 20, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired PayPal securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On February 3, 2026, PayPal announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025, unveiling disappointing earnings results with worsening performance in Branded Checkout. The Company also announced the departure of Alex Chriss as the Company's Chief Executive Officer. PayPal further withdrew its 2027 financial targets provided one year before and announced projections that suggested a slowdown against those prior targets. PayPal attributed its results and lowered guidance to a combination of macroeconomic factors competition, and“operational and deployment issues” across all regions.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980