INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Paysafe Limited Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines PSFE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe” or the“Company”) (NYSE: PSFE). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Paysafe and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until April 7, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Paysafe securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On November 13, 2025, Paysafe announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, including revenue of $433.8 million, which missed consensus estimates by $5.8 million, and a net loss of $87.7 million, a steep drop from the prior year period wherein the Company's net loss was only $12.98 million. Paysafe also slashed full year 2025 expected revenue to $17 million at the midpoint, and adjusted EPS $0.50 at the midpoint. On the same date, during a related earnings call, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Lowthers, revealed that the Company“had a last-minute client that had to shut down that caused several million-dollar write-down in Q3.” Lowthers further revealed the Company is“in kind of a lower-tier market, a lot of kind of travel or things that are more higher risk MCC [Merchant Category Codes] codes.” Lowthers explained that“those things sometimes are a little difficult to bank” and“sometimes the banks aren't open to the additional risk”“so, we've had a little bit of challenge with that with some of those MCC codes, and we're working our way through that.”

On this news, Paysafe's stock price fell $2.80 per share, or 27.6%, to close at $7.36 per share on November 13, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980