Greystone Provides $23.5 Million Bridge-To-HUD Loan To Refinance Seniors Housing Portfolio In The Pacific Northwest

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $23,500,000 bridge loan to refinance two seniors housing communities totaling 126 beds in the Pacific Northwest. The financing was originated by David Young, Managing Director at Greystone. Additional team members include Christopher Clare, Ben Rubin, Ryan C. Harkins, Parker Nielsen, and Liam Gallagher.

The Bridge-to-HUD loan enables the owner/operator to refinance the portfolio, including the buyout of a preferred equity investor, and positions the assets for an immediate transition to long-term HUD-insured financing. The financing structure provides the borrower with near-term flexibility while advancing a strategy to secure permanent, lower-cost capital through FHA/HUD.

“Greystone's bridge platform allowed our client to streamline its capital stack and create a clear path toward HUD execution,” said Mr. Young.“By addressing the preferred equity and aligning the assets for FHA takeout, we've positioned these communities for long-term stability with permanent financing.”

Greystone's bridge lending platform is designed to support owners and operators of seniors housing and healthcare properties with flexible short-term capital solutions, including acquisition financing, refinancings, recapitalizations, and bridge-to-HUD executions.

