Deputy Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From The Italian Minister Of Defense
Doha, Qatar: The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, received a phone call Tuesday evening from the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Italy, HE Rt Hon Guido Crosetto.
During the call, the two sides reviewed latest regional developments and security updates, as well as discussing aspects of joint cooperation and coordination in light of the current circumstances.
