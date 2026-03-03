403
R.M. Almonte Reaches 25 States And 30+ Barnes & Noble Locations In Relentless 50-State World-Record Book Tour
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Author R.M. Almonte has reached the official halfway point of his ambitious, fully documented 50-state U.S. book tour, completing 25 states and surpassing 30+ Barnes & Noble locations across the country-a milestone that marks one of the most significant chapters of his world-record campaign to date.
With another 12 states already lined up for March and April, the tour continues to accelerate. While the mission has proven demanding-requiring constant outreach, rebuilding relationships with new store managers, and pushing through an ongoing wave of“no's”-Almonte's persistence has remained unwavering. The campaign isn't built on a traditional rollout or a handful of major-market stops; it is a continuous, state-to-state sprint, often booked in real time, driven by grit, logistics, and the refusal to slow down.
In addition to the 50-state milestone, Almonte is pursuing multiple record-setting categories simultaneously, including:
Most book signings completed within corporate retail locations across the United States
Most unique corporate locations visited for book signings of a single title within one year
Most unique Barnes & Noble locations visited for in-store signings of a single title
(30+ locations and counting)
The tour has grown into an unprecedented grassroots movement, fueled by readers, communities, and supporters who believe in rebuilding something that many have lost in the modern publishing era: real, in-person connection between authors and readers.
Almonte recently filmed interviews with Arc-Kfox14-CBS4 in El Paso, with broadcast segments expected to air in the coming days. In addition, he plans to release a full-length behind-the-scenes feature, including a guided look inside the station and an extended 20-minute interview documenting the journey and mission behind the 50-state effort.
Despite momentum, Almonte notes that one of the most difficult realities of the road is perception-being dismissed by some as“just a local author,” even while crossing the country state by state, building a national footprint in real time. He also points to a broader industry challenge: for some decision-makers, support comes only when a campaign is tied to“Big Five” publishing structures.
Almonte's response has been direct: he is building his own lane.
His goal is not only to complete the 50-state record-setting tour, but to elevate R.M. Almonte Publishing into what he calls“the Big Six”-a direct challenge to the traditional gatekeeping model in publishing.
“In a world where many major authors have moved to virtual appearances and paid streams,” Almonte said,“you lose the magic of meeting readers-of hearing their stories, signing a book face-to-face, and creating something real. This tour is about bringing that back.”
As the tour pushes forward into its next wave of states, Almonte continues to document every step-every setback, every win, every late-night booking, and every in-store moment-turning an ambitious record attempt into a living archive of what it takes to build a household-name brand from the ground up.
