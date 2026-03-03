SSI Announces On Premise, Subscription Pricing For Powerpro TMS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Systems Support, Inc. (SSI) has introduced a new subscription-based pricing model for its PowerPRO TMS, while continuing to offer trucking companies the option to use their own in-house servers. This approach lowers the upfront investment required while preserving the control and flexibility many carriers value.

According to SSI President Kirby Eddie,“We speak with companies every day that are being pushed by their current TMS providers to migrate to cloud-hosted platforms. Many of them are uncomfortable with that approach, especially those concerned about their data being shared or sold, or the risk of losing access to historical data if they choose to switch providers and discontinue service.”

“Our new monthly, subscription pricing model allows companies to implement our PowerPRO TMS without the large, up-front cash expenditure of software licensing, but still allows them the security of maintaining their data on their own in-house servers.”

Our monthly subscription fee is based on number of user licenses, modules, and includes cost of our exceptional customer support. Additionally, if your trucking business prefers not to maintain an on-premises server, Systems Support, Inc. can recommend trusted cloud providers to build and manage a dedicated server tailored to your needs. This approach can reduce or even eliminate the upfront investment in hardware for smaller trucking operations, while still giving you full ownership and control of your data within a fully managed environment. It also helps ease concerns for companies hesitant to use vendor-hosted cloud software due to data privacy issues or the potential for providers to use or sell their data to third parties.

