G Force Security Achieves National Recognition With ISO & CAMSC Certifications Across Canada

G Force Security, a fully licensed and insured Canadian security services firm, has formally announced its achievement of ISO 9001:2015 certification alongside recognition from the Canadian Aboriginal and Minority Supplier Council (CAMSC) and UAF accreditation - milestones that place the company among an elite group of security providers operating to nationally recognized quality and diversity standards. With operations spanning Ontario and British Columbia, G Force Security now serves clients across Mississauga, Brampton, Toronto, Vancouver, Surrey, Burnaby, and Abbotsford, bringing certified, technology-powered protection to commercial, industrial, residential, and retail properties coast to coast.

What These Certifications Actually Mean for Clients

For most security firms, quality is a promise. For G Force Security, it is now a documented, audited, and internationally verified standard. ISO 9001:2015 is among the world's most rigorous quality management certifications, requiring an organization to demonstrate consistent delivery of services that meet client and regulatory requirements - and to prove it through systematic processes, measurable outcomes, and continuous improvement cycles.

In practical terms, this means every G Force Security engagement - from a single concierge post to a multi-site mobile patrol contract - operates under the same quality framework. Guard deployment, incident documentation, client communication, and performance review all follow standardized, auditable procedures. Clients no longer have to take the company's word for it; they have independent verification.

The CAMSC certification further distinguishes G Force Security as a supplier that meets national standards for minority business enterprise, giving clients in both the public and private sectors a trusted, credentialed partner when supplier diversity matters.

35% Growth in Two Years: The Numbers Behind the Expansion

G Force Security has recorded 35% business growth over the past two years - an expansion driven not by discounting or volume tactics, but by a deliberate focus on service quality, accountability, and client retention. The company's rapid incident response record and high client satisfaction rates have translated directly into repeat contracts and referral-based growth across both provinces.

This growth coincides with the company's national expansion into British Columbia, where demand for credentialed, professionally managed security has surged alongside urban development in Vancouver, Surrey, Burnaby, and the Fraser Valley corridor. G Force Security's entry into these markets has been met with strong uptake, particularly among logistics operators, construction developers, and commercial property managers who prioritize compliance and documentation alongside physical security presence.

The Technology Edge: Nova Gem Platform

Central to G Force Security's service delivery is the proprietary Nova Gem platform - a purpose-built operations system that enables GPS-tracked mobile patrols, real-time incident logging, digital guard tour verification, and live client reporting. Where traditional security firms still rely on paper logs and end-of-shift phone calls, G Force Security clients receive instant visibility into what is happening at their sites, when it is happening, and how it was handled.

Nova Gem eliminates the opacity that has long frustrated commercial and industrial clients. A warehouse manager in Brampton, a retail operations director in Vancouver, or a site superintendent in Abbotsford can each access a live dashboard showing patrol checkpoints completed, incidents flagged, and guard locations in real time. This level of transparency is rare in the industry - and it is now standard at G Force Security.

A Word from Leadership

"Achieving ISO 9001:2015 and CAMSC certification was never just about adding logos to our letterhead - it was about proving, through an independent and rigorous process, that what we deliver every day meets a standard that clients can rely on and regulators can verify. We built G Force Security on the belief that the security industry deserves better than it has historically received: better processes, better technology, better accountability. These certifications are the formal recognition that we have delivered on that promise - and the expansion into British Columbia is our commitment to bringing that same standard to every market we enter."

- CEO, G Force Security

Services Available Across Ontario & British Columbia

G Force Security currently delivers the following certified services to clients across both provinces:

Mobile Security Patrols powered by the Nova Gem GPS tracking platform provide scheduled and randomized patrol coverage with real-time reporting for commercial properties, industrial campuses, and residential communities across all seven cities of operation.

Warehouse and Logistics Security addresses one of the fastest-growing demand areas in both Ontario and BC - protecting high-value inventory, managing access control, and providing shift-based coverage for distribution and fulfilment operations.

Construction Site Protection offers round-the-clock on-site guard presence and mobile monitoring to mitigate theft, vandalism, and unauthorized access - sectors where unprotected sites routinely face significant losses in materials and equipment.

Concierge and Front-Desk Security provides professionally trained, client-facing personnel for corporate offices, mixed-use developments, and condominium buildings - combining security competence with the professionalism that high-occupancy environments require.

Tactical and Office Security delivers specialized coverage for sensitive commercial environments, executive facilities, and high-footfall office complexes where both deterrence and discretion are priorities.

All services are available to commercial, industrial, residential, and retail property clients, with tailored engagement models designed to reflect each client's specific risk profile, site requirements, and reporting preferences.

Certified. Insured. Accountable.

G Force Security holds full licensing and insurance across all provinces of operation, with all personnel professionally trained to provincial standards. The combination of ISO 9001:2015 process certification, CAMSC and UAF accreditation, Nova Gem technology integration, and a verified 35% two-year growth trajectory positions the company as one of Canada's most credentialed security service providers.

Organizations across Ontario and British Columbia seeking a security partner whose quality is certified, whose technology is real, and whose growth speaks to consistent client satisfaction are invited to contact G Force Security for a site assessment and service consultation.

ABOUT G FORCE SECURITY

G Force Security is a nationally certified, fully licensed and insured Canadian security services firm operating across Ontario and British Columbia. Holding ISO 9001:2015, CAMSC, and UAF certifications, and powered by the Nova Gem real-time operations platform, G Force Security delivers mobile patrols, warehouse and logistics security, construction site protection, concierge, tactical, and office security