Spectrum For Living Chooses New Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of Spectrum for Living, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities, announces the appointment of Salvador Moran as President/Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1, 2026.

Spectrum for Living welcomes Salvador Moran, who brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the nonprofit sector serving individuals with developmental disabilities. He has advanced person-centered supports, strengthened organizational culture, and expanded community partnerships. Most recently, he led the ARC of Morris County as CEO.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sal Moran to the Spectrum for Living family,” said Brian Todd, Chair of the Board of Trustees.“Throughout our search process, we saw that he embodies the compassion, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence that define our mission. We believe Sal will lead our organization into an exciting new chapter.”

In his new role, Sal will oversee all aspects of the organization's operations, programs, and strategic initiatives. He will work closely with staff, families, community partners, and the Board to ensure that individuals with developmental disabilities continue to receive the highest quality supports.

“After more than three decades in this field, I remain profoundly inspired by the resilience, courage, and quiet strength of the individuals and families we serve. Our responsibility is both practical and moral: to elevate standards of care, to strengthen the communities around us, and to fiercely protect the dignity of every person entrusted to our support. At Spectrum for Living, we will continue to build more than programs, we will build pathways of possibility. We will ensure that each individual is not only supported, but truly seen, valued, and empowered to live fully, safely, and with purpose. Together, we will continue shaping a future where opportunity replaces limitation and hope is translated into action.” - Salvador Moran

The Board also thanks Board Finance Chair Vincent O'Brien for his leadership during the transition period.“Vince provided steady guidance and unwavering commitment to our staff and the individuals we serve,” added Brian Todd.“We appreciate his service”.