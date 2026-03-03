403
Trump Notifies Congress Under War Powers Act Over Iran Strikes
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump formally informed Congress on Monday, under the War Powers Resolution, about military strikes conducted against Iran on Feb. 28, according to multiple US media outlets.
In a letter to Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Grassley, Trump stated that diplomatic efforts had failed to ease tensions with Tehran. He wrote that despite repeated attempts to reach a diplomatic solution, the threat posed by Iran to the United States and its allies had become unacceptable.
Trump said that, under his direction, US forces carried out precision strikes targeting ballistic missile sites, maritime mining capabilities, air defense systems, and command-and-control facilities inside Iran. He explained that the operations were intended to protect US personnel, safeguard maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, and act in collective self-defense alongside allies such as Israel.
The president added that it remains unclear how extensive or prolonged the military campaign may become, noting that US forces are prepared to take additional action if necessary to address further threats.
The notification comes as several Democratic lawmakers, along with some Republicans, are pushing for Congress to vote on measures that would limit further military action without explicit authorization.
The strikes are part of escalating regional tensions following joint US-Israeli operations launched Saturday that reportedly killed several senior Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has since retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US assets in the Gulf.
The escalation occurred while nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran were ongoing under Oman’s mediation, with the latest round of talks in Geneva concluding last Thursday.
