Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results On March 17, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (“Atour” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ATAT), a leading lifestyle group in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, before the U.S. markets open.

The Company will host a conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 (or 7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at , and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

For participants who wish to join the conference call via telephone, please pre-register using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN to join the conference call.

Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Atour Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Pre-registration Link:

About Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is a leading lifestyle group in China that operates both hospitality and retail businesses. As a leader in quality living, Atour is dedicated to creating an intimate ambiance where people can warmly connect. Guided by its people-serving philosophy, Atour continuously refines its products and services to curate exceptional experiences for every user.

