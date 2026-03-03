Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results On March 17, 2026
The Company will host a conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 (or 7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day).
A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at , and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.
For participants who wish to join the conference call via telephone, please pre-register using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN to join the conference call.
Details for the conference call are as follows:
Event Title: Atour Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call
Pre-registration Link:
About Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is a leading lifestyle group in China that operates both hospitality and retail businesses. As a leader in quality living, Atour is dedicated to creating an intimate ambiance where people can warmly connect. Guided by its people-serving philosophy, Atour continuously refines its products and services to curate exceptional experiences for every user.
For more information, please visit .
Investor Relations Contact
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited
Email: ...
Christensen Advisory
Email: ...
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548
