Healthcare Consulting Services Market Size To Hit USD 77.19 Billion By 2035 Amid Digital Transformation And Value-Based Care Acceleration SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising regulatory complexity, AI-driven analytics adoption, and operational efficiency mandates propel global market at 9.37% CAGR through 2035

Austin, United States, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Consulting Services Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Healthcare Consulting Services Market size is estimated at USD 31.52 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 77.19 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.37% over 2026-2035. The growth of the market is driven by increasing healthcare system complexity, value-based care implementation requirements, and healthcare provider operational efficiency needs.

Market Size and Forecast:



Market Size in 2025: USD 31.52 billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 77.19 billion

CAGR: 9.37% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024









The U.S. Healthcare Consulting Services Market is estimated at USD 12.86 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 31.48 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.42% from 2026-2035. The complicated regulatory landscape, the need to enact healthcare reform, and the advanced infrastructure for healthcare delivery make the U.S. the largest market for healthcare consulting services.

Healthcare Regulatory Complexity and Compliance Requirements Propel Market Expansion Globally

The adoption of value-based reimbursement models, healthcare interoperability standards, and HIPAA compliance regulations for improved operational excellence and quality reporting thrust healthcare regulatory complexity and compliance requirements front and center as growth drivers for the market share of healthcare consulting services. These organizational optimization and healthcare transformation solutions are expanding the market's base, penetrating the finance and strategic management sectors, and increasing the market's overall share on a global scale.

High Consulting Costs and Implementation Challenges May Hinder Growth Globally

Since many small and medium-sized healthcare providers struggle to maintain long-term strategic partnerships and afford comprehensive consulting engagements, the market growth for healthcare consulting services is further constrained by high consulting costs and implementation challenges of healthcare transformation projects. For healthcare companies, this could result in low uptake, unfinished transformation projects, and a worse return on investment. As a result, in areas where healthcare providers have limited funding and limited access to consulting skills, advances in operational efficiency suffer and market expansion is slowed.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Services

The strategic management consulting segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 36.42% in 2025, owing to comprehensive organizational transformation requirements, market positioning advisory needs, and executive leadership guidance for healthcare system evolution. The information technology consulting segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 10.28% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing demand for electronic health record optimization, cybersecurity enhancement, and digital health platform implementation.

By End-Use

By 2025, the hospitals segment contributed the largest revenue share of 41.56% due to complex operational challenges, revenue cycle management needs and quality improvement imperatives. The pharmaceutical companies segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 9.87% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need for commercial strategy consulting and regulatory affairs advisory.

Healthcare Consulting Services Market Segmentation

By Services



Strategic Management Consulting

Financial Management Consulting

Information Technology Consulting

Human Resource Consulting Others

By End-use



Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

Insurance Companies

Government Organizations Other Healthcare Providers

Regional Insights:

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.24%, Asia Pacific is the healthcare consulting services market category with the quickest rate of growth. This is due to rising awareness of government health reform programs, healthcare infrastructure expansion in developing countries, and modernizing healthcare systems. The market is expanding due to a number of factors, such as the quick digitization of healthcare, the increase in private hospital investment with management optimization requirements, and the expanding adoption of international healthcare quality standards.

Due to its well-established healthcare consulting sector, strict quality reporting regulations, and growing healthcare organization awareness of the advantages of strategic transformation, North America held the largest revenue share of the healthcare consulting services market in 2025, which is more than 40.82%. The widespread adoption of value-based care models, the state of healthcare technology, the rise in healthcare mergers and acquisitions, and the increased acceptance of strategic planning services that are outsourced due to operational efficiency requirements are some of the drivers.

Recent Developments:



In February 2025, McKinsey & Company (est. 1926) expanded its healthcare consulting practice capabilities with AI-driven operational analytics and value-based care strategy development, aiming to improve health system performance and clinical quality outcomes across its global client network. In May 2024, Deloitte Consulting LLP (est. 1845) launched an enhanced healthcare transformation consulting offering featuring advanced analytics and integrated technology implementation capabilities across global healthcare markets, enhancing operational efficiency, digital adoption, and organizational change management.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



HEALTHCARE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION METRICS – helps you understand digital transformation investment trends, average consulting engagement duration by service type, ROI analysis of healthcare consulting projects, and client satisfaction and renewal rates across healthcare providers.

VALUE-BASED CARE & QUALITY IMPROVEMENT INDEX – helps you evaluate value-based care model implementation rates, measurable quality metric improvements, patient experience score enhancement trends, and cost reduction achieved through consulting-led operational optimization.

HEALTHCARE IT & TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION TRACKER – helps you assess EHR optimization success rates, healthcare analytics platform adoption trends, cybersecurity consulting growth rates, and interoperability implementation timelines across hospitals and health systems.

ORGANIZATIONAL PERFORMANCE & CHANGE MANAGEMENT ANALYSIS – helps you measure M&A integration success rates, revenue cycle management improvement outcomes, workforce productivity enhancement results, and long-term strategic planning execution effectiveness.

CONSULTING ENGAGEMENT PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you compare project delivery timelines, measurable financial and operational impact, engagement scalability, and client retention indicators across consulting service categories. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & STRATEGIC POSITIONING – helps you gauge the competitive strength of leading healthcare consulting firms based on service portfolio breadth, digital expertise, transformation capabilities, market reach, partnership ecosystem, and recent strategic developments.

