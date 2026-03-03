The Queen Fans Celebrate Smriti Mandhana's Rise To No.1 In ODI Batting Rankings

Smriti Mandhana has reached the summit of the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings, moving past South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt in the latest update released on Tuesday.

Mandhana's scores of 58 and 31 across the three ODIs were enough to push her rating to 790, narrowly edging Wolvaardt, who remains level on points but will have the chance to reclaim the position when South Africa face New Zealand in March and April.

Mandhana's Consistency Rewarded

Her rise to No.1 reflects consistent contributions in a week dominated by Australia's resurgence in the multi-format series. While the hosts bounced back to claim the ODIs, Mandhana's steady batting ensured she stood out individually, securing her place at the top of the rankings.

The achievement comes at a time when Indian cricket is celebrating multiple performers. Harmanpreet Kaur, despite India's defeats, moved back into the top 10 for batters after scores of 53, 54 and 25. Mandhana's climb, however, is the headline moment, marking her as the leading batter in the format.

