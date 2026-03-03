Abu Dhabi Confirms Drone Debris Fall In Industrial Area And Mussafah

PUBLISHED: Mon 2 Mar 2026, 5:00 PM



By: Ajanta Paul



Emirate's authorities are closely monitoring the situation and stress that all safety measures remain in place to protect the public.

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

Abu Dhabi authorities on Monday responded to reports of debris falling from the sky onto a warehouse in Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD) and a commercial facility in the Mussafah area, after the interception of drones by air defence systems.

Officials confirmed that the drone debris fall resulted in no injuries, and the damage to the affected buildings was minor. The incident occurred as Israeli and US strikes Iran and Tehran's retaliatory move to target American assets in the Gulf region, including the UAE.

Authorities urged the public to rely solely on information from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified reports, emphasising that all precautionary measures remain in place to ensure safety.

On Monday morning, authorities in Ras Al Khaimah responded to an incident in the Al Hamra Village area after shrapnel fell when air defence systems successfully intercepted a drone. Officials confirmed there were no injuries.

Residents are urged to get their information only from official sources and to avoid sharing rumours or unconfirmed reports. The emirate's authorities are closely monitoring the situation and stress that all safety measures remain in place to protect the public.

The UAE said on Sunday it was closing its embassy in Tehran and recalling the Emirati ambassador after Iran's retaliatory missile and drone campaign in the Gulf killed four people and wounded dozens more.

The move marks the strongest condemnation yet by a Gulf state since Tehran began targeting the region with a barrage of strikes after the US and Israel launched a massive air campaign against Iran that killed its supreme leader and other top officials.

"These hostile attacks against civilian sites, including residential areas, airports, ports, and service facilities, endangered innocent civilians in a serious and irresponsible escalation," the UAE foreign ministry said in a statement.