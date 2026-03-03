Pagespeed Affecting Search Rankings Is Debunked By New Study From Custom Legal Marketing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– A new study from law firm marketing agency, Custom Legal Marketing, has found that Google PageSpeed performance scores show virtually no correlation with organic search ranking position for law firms in competitive markets. The research, conducted through CLM's proprietary AI marketing law firm marketing platform, Sequoia represents the largest known analysis of page speed and search performance focused specifically on the legal industry.

The study analyzed 1,750 search engine results pages across 50 of the largest U.S. metropolitan markets, covering 11 high-volume personal injury keywords spanning three practice areas: general personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, and premises liability. Researchers captured the top five organic results for each of 350 keyword-city combinations, then measured each ranking URL against the Google PageSpeed Insights API. In total, 1,328 unique URLs from 653 distinct domains were evaluated across eight performance metrics including PageSpeed Performance Score, Largest Contentful Paint (LCP), First Contentful Paint (FCP), Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS), Total Blocking Time, Speed Index, mobile-friendliness, and HTTPS status.

The headline finding was a Pearson correlation coefficient of -0.0705 between PageSpeed performance scores and ranking position. To put that in perspective, the famously absurd correlation between Nicolas Cage film releases and swimming pool drownings is nearly ten times stronger. In practical terms, -0.0705 rounds to what it is: zero.

Nearly 65% of Top Ranking Law Firm Sites Fail Core Web Vitals

Among the study's most striking findings was the performance of pages that hold the number one ranking position. Of the 340 pages occupying Position 1 across all searches, 64.7 percent received a“Poor” grade on Google's own Largest Contentful Paint metric, meaning their primary content took longer than four seconds to render. Only 14.7 percent of Position 1 results met Google's“Good” threshold of under 2.5 seconds for LCP.

The average PageSpeed score across all 1,750 top-five results was 64.9 out of 100, falling squarely within what Google classifies as the“Needs Improvement” range. The difference in average score between Position 1 (66.6) and Position 5 (64.1) was just 2.5 points on a 100-point scale.

Individual cases further illustrated the disconnect. One law firm page scored a perfect 100 on PageSpeed and ranked at Position 5 for its keyword, while a page scoring 28 held the Position 1 spot for a comparable keyword in a different market. The 72-point gap and nearly 11-fold difference in load time between the two pages did not translate into any ranking advantage for the faster site.

When CLM examined performance distributions by keyword, no consistent pattern emerged across the seven primary search terms analyzed. For car accident-related keywords, Position 1 results did show higher average scores than Position 5, but for medical malpractice keywords, the pattern was reversed. For slip and fall searches, the variation across all five positions fell within a 4.1-point range, suggesting random noise rather than a systematic relationship.

The study's methodology was designed to isolate the relationship between speed and rankings within a single competitive vertical, eliminating the cross-industry noise that can confound broader studies. All data was collected in February of 2026, using live Google searches with geographic targeting to simulate local search behavior.

Custom Legal Marketing published the full study, including detailed breakdowns by keyword, city, domain type, and individual Core Web Vitals, through CLM Sequoia, its research and marketing intelligence platform built exclusively for the legal industry.

You can read the full report on Does Page Speed Matter for Law Firm SEO

