Cold Conditions To Continue Through Thursday With Frost And Early Fog
Amman, March 2 (Petra) -- Cold conditions are expected to persist across most regions through Thursday, with frost and fog likely during early morning hours and a slight chance of light rain midweek, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.
Monday's weather is forecast to remain cold across most areas, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba will experience milder conditions. Low and mid-level clouds are expected under moderate northeasterly winds. The department warned of frost formation over high mountain areas and parts of the Badia, as well as fog over high northern mountain regions that may reduce visibility.
A slight rise in temperatures is expected on Tuesday, bringing sunny but relatively cold conditions to most regions, while low-lying areas remain mild. Northeasterly winds are forecast to shift to northerly during the afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to dip slightly again on Wednesday, with low cloud cover and a weak chance of light evening showers in limited northern areas. Northwesterly winds are expected to become active at times, particularly in desert regions.
A modest rise in temperatures is forecast on Thursday, though relatively cold conditions will continue across most regions, while low-lying areas remain mild under partly cloudy skies and moderate northwesterly winds.
For Monday, temperatures in eastern Amman are expected to range between 15 C and 5 C, compared with 13 C and 3 C in western Amman. The northern highlands are forecast to record between 11 C and 2 C, while the Sharah highlands may drop to -1 C overnight. Aqaba is expected to record highs of 24 C and lows of 11 C.
