Adani Sportsline's Athlete Nurjahan Jamani Crowned UTT Para National Champion

Indore, Mar 1 (IANS) Adani Sportsline Garv Hai-supported athlete Nurjahan Noorali Jamani has won the Women's Class 7 title at the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Para Senior Table Tennis National Championship 2025–26. The victory elevates her to India No. 1 in the category.

Following an international medical reclassification, Nurjahan moved up from Class 6, where she was ranked World No. 12, to compete in Class 7. The shift reset her global ranking to World No. 28 and placed her in a stronger competitive field. She progressed confidently through the knockout stages, defeating Dhwani Shah 3-1 in the final.

Currently ranked No. 8 in Asia, Nurjahan is aiming for a Top 6 finish to secure qualification for the Asian Para Games later this year. She will compete in upcoming international tournaments in Italy, Spain and other circuits to strengthen her ranking.

“I needed this win to regain momentum after the reclassification,” said Nurjahan.“It gives me confidence at a crucial stage. My focus now is clear: to break into the Top 6 in Asia and qualify.”

A polio survivor since the age of five, the 39-year-old returned to competitive table tennis in 2022 after a long break and has steadily climbed the ranks. Alongside elite sport, she works as a Junior Officer at Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) in Ahmedabad, balancing professional responsibilities with high-performance training.

“It is challenging to manage work shifts and training, but Garv Hai's support has been crucial in helping me compete internationally,” she added.

Adani Sportsline, the sports arm of the Adani Group, drives sporting excellence through grassroots development and high-performance athlete support. Its Garv Hai initiative backs emerging Indian athletes with funding, international exposure and structured mentorship, enabling them to compete globally.

As Nurjahan enters a decisive four-month international phase, this support will be central to her Asian Para Games qualification campaign.