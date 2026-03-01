Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Strela Air Defense System

2026-03-01 01:02:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces reported this on Facebook and released a video showing the combat operation.

According to the post, the Unmanned Systems Forces are systematically increasing efforts to detect and destroy the enemy's air defense assets.

Read also: Unmanned systems destroy radar station of S-300V air defense missile system

"The results of this work are directly felt by Defense Forces units on all fronts, as striking such targets limits the enemy's control over the airspace and opens opportunities for the effective use of strike capabilities," the military said.

Illustrative photo

UkrinForm

