Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Strela Air Defense System
According to the post, the Unmanned Systems Forces are systematically increasing efforts to detect and destroy the enemy's air defense assets.Read also: Unmanned systems destroy radar station of S-300V air defense missile system
"The results of this work are directly felt by Defense Forces units on all fronts, as striking such targets limits the enemy's control over the airspace and opens opportunities for the effective use of strike capabilities," the military said.
Illustrative photo
