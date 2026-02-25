MP: 4.42 Lakh Farmers Register For Wheat Procurement

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Feb 25 (IANS) Over 4.42 lakh farmers so far have been registered for procurement of wheat at the minimum support price (MSP) for the Rabi Marketing Year 2026-27, Food and Civil Supply Minister of Madhya Pradesh Govind Singh Rajput said on Wednesday.​

The Minister shared that a total of 3,186 registration centres have been set up across Madhya Pradesh to ensure a smooth, easy system. He also appealed to the farmers to get themselves registered within the stipulated time.​

The registration process for farmers for wheat procurement began on February 7 and will continue until March 7.​

The minister said in a statement that so far, 4,42,288 farmers have registered for wheat procurement at the support price in the Rabi marketing year 2026-27.

The minister said, adding that the central government has declared the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of wheat for the year 2026-27 at Rs 2,585 per quintal, which is Rs 160 more than last year.​

Reason-wise report, 54,587 farmers have registered in Indore division, 148,905 in Ujjain, 9,695 in Gwalior, 4,692 in Chambal, 39,885 in Jabalpur, 34,181 in Narmadapuram, 100,09,134 in Bhopal, 13,260 in Rewa, 2,551 in Shahdol, and 25,398 in Sagar.​

Free registration is available at facilitation centres established in Gram Panchayat and Janpad Panchayat offices, at Tehsil offices, and at registration centres operated by cooperative societies and cooperative marketing organisations.​

Paid registration is also available at MP Online kiosks, Common Service Centre kiosks, Public Service Centres, and cyber cafes operated by private individuals.​

Rajput stated that instructions have been given to notify farmers whose mobile numbers were registered in the past Rabi and Kharif seasons via SMS.​

Instructions have also been given to display registration information on the notice boards of Gram Panchayats by beating drums in the village, and to install banners at the committee and market level.​

Mandatory verification will require valid documents, including land records, Aadhaar card, and other photo identity proofs. Aadhaar-based verification is compulsory and can be completed either through an OTP sent to the registered mobile number or via biometric authentication. ​

The name on the Aadhaar card must match land records; discrepancies will be resolved through verification at the tehsil office before approval.​

Special provisions have been made for tenant farmers, sharecroppers, Kotwars, and forest land leaseholders. These categories of farmers can register only at cooperative society-operated centres, followed by 100 per cent verification by the Revenue Department. Institutions or operators found ineligible in previous years will not be involved in the current process.​

Payments for procured wheat will be transferred on priority to farmers' Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

In cases where Aadhaar linkage issues arise, payments may be made to the bank account details provided during registration, including bank name, account number, and IFSC code. However, inactive joint accounts and accounts with private service providers will not be accepted.