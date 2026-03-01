Fire At Industrial Area Contained: MOI
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior has announced the presence of Civil defense personnel at the Industrial Area following a fire resulting from the fall of shrapnel after intercepting a missile.
No life was lost and no injury was recorded.
Earlier in the morning, there was an early alert warning advising the public to stay at home and to follow official safety instructions and remain cautious.
