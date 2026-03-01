Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fire At Industrial Area Contained: MOI

Fire At Industrial Area Contained: MOI


2026-03-01 02:11:17
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior has announced the presence of Civil defense personnel at the Industrial Area following a fire resulting from the fall of shrapnel after intercepting a missile.

No life was lost and no injury was recorded.

Earlier in the morning, there was an early alert warning advising the public to stay at home and to follow official safety instructions and remain cautious.

MENAFN01032026000063011010ID1110804436



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search