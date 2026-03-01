Ministry Of Interior Announces 8 New Injuries Resulting From Iranian Attack

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: As part of the continuous monitoring of field developments, the Ministry of Interior confirmed that security authorities and Civil Defence teams, in coordination with relevant entities, immediately activated approved response plans to safeguard public safety, ensure continuity of services and maintain full readiness to address any emergency.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry said that based on field reports and assessments, eight additional injuries were recorded, bringing the total number of injuries since the onset of the attack to 16, along with limited material damage in various areas.

The Ministry clarified that alert and early warning messages are activated solely when circumstances necessitate additional urgent precautionary steps to safeguard public safety. It urges everyone to comply immediately with official instructions upon issuance, remain indoors and limit movement to cases of absolute necessity, refrain from approaching any unidentified objects or debris and report them promptly via (999), ensure priority access for ambulance, Civil Defence and patrol units, and avoid heading to incident locations.

The Ministry further stressed the importance of relying exclusively on official sources and refraining from circulating rumours or publishing images or videos of the aftermath to avoid legal liability. Specialised teams remain fully deployed around the clock, in coordination with relevant authorities, to ensure rapid response, contain impacts and safeguard the community.

