Amir Receives Phone Call From Lebanese President

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call today from HE President of the sisterly Republic of Lebanon General Joseph Aoun.

At the outset of the call, the Lebanese President expressed his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar in light of the current security developments in the region.

For his part, HH the Amir expressed his thanks and appreciation to HE the Lebanese President for the sincere feelings expressed towards the State of Qatar.

The call also dealt with discussing security developments in the region and their implication for regional and international peace and stability, with both sides emphasizing the importance of restraint and intensifying diplomatic efforts to achieve security in the region.