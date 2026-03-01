Iran's State Media Confirm Khamenei's Death
The country's government has announced 40 days of nationwide mourning and seven days of official holidays.Read also: Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Pahlavi urges people to prepare for 'final battle'
Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
On February 28, the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes on the Iranian regime's facilities.
Iran retaliated with strikes on U.S. bases in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Jordan.
Photo: irna
