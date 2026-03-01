Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Spicejet Banned In Bangladesh Skies Over Unpaid Dues

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has restricted Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet from overflying Bangladesh airspace since February 19.

As per media reports, the ban followed the airline not paying required charges to CAAB.

SpiceJet said, the airline is in active discussions with CAAB regarding operational and procedural matters, including charges for using the airspace.

"These are routine industry issues, and we are working constructively towards an early resolution. Our flight operations remain unaffected, and we continue to operate our scheduled services in line with regulatory requirements," said the airline.

Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 shows SpiceJet flights from Kolkata to Guwahati and Imphal are currently avoiding Bangladesh airspace and taking alternative longer routes instead, increasing overall flight time and fuel burn.

Bangladesh Monitor

