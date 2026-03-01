Saudia Flies 27M Passengers In 2025

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Riyadh: Collaboration between Saudi Arabia's national carrier Saudia and the Saudi Tourism Authority in 2025 resulted in the Kingdom receiving approximately 27 million tourists and visitors from 24 countries on Saudia flights.

Khaled Tash, Group Chief Marketing Officer of Saudia, praised the partnership with the STA, noting that it will contribute to reaching the target of 150 million tourists by 2030, following the achievement of the initial target in 2023.

The announcement was made during the launch of a Saudia aircraft adorned with the "Spirit of Saudi" logo at Saudia Technic's maintenance, repair, and overhaul village in Jeddah.

The aircraft will fly to 25 destinations worldwide during 2026, serving as a mobile promotional platform reflecting authentic Saudi hospitality and supporting Vision 2030 goals to attract visitors from around the world.

In a statement, Tash said the aircraft selected for the partnership is the Boeing B787-9, designed for long-haul flights to some of the Kingdom's farthest destinations, including Jeddah-Washington routes, as well as East Asia and China.

As part of the plan, the Kingdom aims to serve 330 million passengers across more than 250 destinations and transport 4.5 million tons of air cargo by 2030.

Saudia is the first flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, headquartered in Jeddah.