Egyptair Adds Chicago, Los Angeles Direct Flights

Cairo: EgyptAir is set to expand its US network in mid-2026 with the launch of new direct flights from Cairo to Chicago and Los Angeles, marking a significant step in the carrier's long-haul growth strategy.

The airline will begin three weekly flights between Cairo and Los Angeles on May 23, operating on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The route will become the longest in EgyptAir's network, with a scheduled flight time of just under 15 hours westbound. A month later, on June 21, EgyptAir will add three weekly nonstop flights from Cairo to Chicago, operating on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Both routes will be flown using EgyptAir's new Airbus A350-900 aircraft, featuring a 340-seat configuration with updated business class suites and modernized economy cabins. The deployment signals a broader push to refresh the airline's long-haul product and compete more effectively in North America.

With the additions, EgyptAir's US and Canada network will grow to six destinations, strengthening connectivity via Star Alliance partners while restoring a historic direct link between Cairo and the US West Coast.