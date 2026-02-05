Coincatch Sets Final Withdrawal Deadline Ahead Of Liquidation

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) CoinCatch has moved into a post-suspension phase, outlining a tightly defined window for users to withdraw remaining assets before the company proceeds with liquidation. Following the halt of trading and core operations in late January 2026, the platform is maintaining a limited technical framework designed solely to facilitate withdrawals. The arrangement, which runs until 30 March 2026 (UTC), is positioned as a final remedial measure for users who have not yet recovered funds, after which any remaining balances will be handled as part of a formal liquidation process.



CoinCatch suspended all trading and operational activity as of 30 January 2026.

A restricted withdrawal-only system will remain active until 30 March 2026 (UTC).

No account changes, transfers, or identity resets are supported during this period.

Assets not withdrawn by the deadline will be addressed through liquidation under applicable law. The company plans to appoint a third-party liquidator experienced in BVI procedures.

Key takeaways

Sentiment: Neutral

Price impact: Neutral. The notice focuses on asset recovery and liquidation mechanics rather than market activity.

Market context: Platform suspensions and structured wind-downs have become more common as exchanges face regulatory pressure, liquidity stress, and heightened scrutiny over custodial practices.

Why it matters

For users, the announcement establishes a clear and final timeline to recover assets without relying on manual claims or legal proceedings. The limited withdrawal window reduces uncertainty but also places responsibility squarely on account holders to act promptly.

For the broader market, the move highlights how centralized platforms are increasingly formalizing shutdown and liquidation processes. Clear communication and defined deadlines can mitigate disorderly outcomes, even as they underscore ongoing risks associated with custodial crypto services.



User withdrawal activity as the 30 March 2026 deadline approaches.

Appointment of a third-party voluntary liquidator.

Details on how residual assets will be treated under liquidation law. Any further official notices published on the CoinCatch website.



Official CoinCatch suspension and withdrawal notices.

The published withdrawal deadline and system limitations. Statements regarding liquidation planning and third-party appointment.

What to watch nextSources & verificationWithdrawal deadline and liquidation roadmap

CoinCatch's latest notice clarifies the operational status of the platform following its suspension announcement on 24 December 2025. After normal system-based withdrawals were halted on 30 January 2026, the company transitioned into what it describes as a post-suspension asset handling phase. This phase is not intended to restart business activities, but to provide a narrow technical pathway for users to retrieve assets already recorded in internal systems.

Under the current arrangement, CoinCatch confirms that it no longer conducts trading, transfers, or any form of operational service. The system has been pared back to three core functions only: displaying announcements, allowing user login, and processing withdrawals. Features such as account information updates, identity verification changes, or factor resets are explicitly excluded.

The company frames this setup as a temporary and transitional measure. It is designed to avoid additional manual handling or risk exposure while offering users a final opportunity to complete withdrawals using their original accounts. CoinCatch emphasizes that this should not be interpreted as a resumption of operations or an open-ended extension of withdrawal access.

Communication has been a central element of the process. According to the notice, users were informed of the suspension and withdrawal terms through multiple channels, including the official website and email notifications. After the initial withdrawal period ended, the restricted system was kept online as a remedial option, allowing users to submit claims directly through the platform rather than through ad hoc or manual processes.

To remove ambiguity, CoinCatch specifies that references to logging in or using original accounts mean accessing the official homepage and authenticating through the sole login entry provided there. No alternative access routes or support mechanisms are offered.

The deadline is unambiguous. Limited system-based withdrawals will remain available until 30 March 2026 (UTC). Once this date passes, the withdrawal function will be permanently disabled. The company states that it will not process any further asset recovery requests, whether through automated systems or manual intervention.

Assets that remain unwithdrawn after the cutoff will move into a different legal and procedural category. CoinCatch indicates that such balances will no longer be handled through platform systems and will instead be addressed during liquidation. Based on existing backend records, these assets will be treated as residual company property and managed in accordance with applicable law.

Looking ahead, CoinCatch confirms it has entered the preparatory stage for liquidation. Future phases are expected to include the appointment of a third-party voluntary liquidator with experience in British Virgin Islands company liquidation and dissolution procedures. The role of this liquidator will be to oversee a lawful wind-down, relying on the company's existing systems and records rather than any renewed operations.

Once the limited withdrawal period concludes, CoinCatch plans to cease all forms of user service entirely and cooperate with the liquidation process through to deregistration. No ongoing business activity is anticipated beyond fulfilling statutory and procedural requirements.

For users who still hold balances on the platform, the message is direct. Access the official site, log in using original credentials, and complete withdrawals before the end of March. After that point, recovery options will depend on liquidation outcomes rather than platform functionality.

The full notice is available via CoinCatch's support portal at the company's official website.

