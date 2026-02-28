Amir Receives Phone Call From Sultan Of Oman

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from his brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman.

At the beginning of the call, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his reassurance and concern for the State of Qatar, its leadership and people, following the Iranian attack that targeted its territory.

For his part, His Highness the Amir expressed his appreciation and gratitude to His Majesty the Sultan for his brotherly sentiments and sincere concern for the State of Qatar and its people.

The call also reviewed the latest security developments in the region and their repercussions on regional and international peace and stability. Both sides stressed the importance of de-escalation and returning to diplomatic channels and dialogue in a manner that ensures the security and stability of the region.