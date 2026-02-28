PM Modi's Madurai Visit Signals NDA's Renewed Push: TN BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 1 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu BJP on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Madurai marks a“decisive political moment” as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) intensifies its outreach in the state ahead of the Assembly elections.

In a statement, A.N.S. Prasad, spokesperson of TN BJP, said the Prime Minister's arrival has generated significant enthusiasm among party cadres, youth and first-time voters, both on the ground and across social media platforms where the slogan '#ModiComesNDAWins' has been widely shared.

He described the visit as symbolic of the NDA's commitment to aligning Tamil Nadu more closely with national development initiatives through a“double-engine government” model.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's repeated references to the Tamil language and heritage, Prasad said PM Modi has consistently elevated Tamil on global platforms.

He pointed to the Prime Minister's April 2024 remarks describing Tamil as“the world's oldest language and India's pride”, as well as the launch of Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centres to promote classical traditions internationally.

Prasad also cited PM Modi's February 2026 address in Kuala Lumpur, where the Prime Minister praised Tamil literature as timeless and announced the establishment of a Thiruvalluvar Centre in Malaysia.

He noted that PM Modi has quoted classical Tamil poets at the United Nations and spoken about the Chola-era 'kudavolai' system as an early example of democratic practice.

On development, Prasad referred to the Prime Minister's January 23 event in Maduranthakam, where projects and allocations worth Rs 11 lakh crore over 11 years were highlighted. These include railway modernisation, redevelopment of 77 railway stations, expansion of national highways, PMGSY rural roads, Chennai Metro expansion, the new Pamban Bridge, and airport and port infrastructure upgrades.

He added that welfare schemes such as PMAY housing, PM-KISAN assistance, Mudra loans, and crop insurance support have strengthened inclusive growth in the state.

With elections approaching, Prasad said the NDA is confident that the Prime Minister's visit will energise its campaign and shape the political narrative in the months ahead.