IND V AUS: India Opt To Bowl Against Australia In 3Rd ODIW

MENAFN - IANS) Hobart, Mar 1 (IANS) India Women won the toss and elect to bowl first against Australia in the third ODI of the multi-format series here at Bellerive Oval on Sunday.

India made three changes in the line up with Kranti Goud, Vaishnavi Sharma, and Amanjot Kaur making way for Harleen Deol, Renuka Singh, and Sneh Rana

Australia meanwhile have made two changes, with 19-year-old left-arm quick Lucy Hamilton set to make her ODI debut while leg-spinner Georgia Wareham also comes into the XI.

Megan Schutt has been ruled out due to illness, and Darcie Brown also misses out. Tasmania opener Rachel Trenaman has joined the group for the day as a sub-fielder.

After winning the toss, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said, "The pitch looks a bit drier, so three spinners, think they will do the job for us."

On the other hand Australia captain Alyssa Healy said, We've got a lovely debutant today, so let's make it more about her and sort of a nice little peek into the future. Yeah, obviously, Lucy Hamilton is coming into the side and Georgia Wareham as well.

"But I'm really excited for Hamo. It's been a whirlwind couple of weeks for her, sort of coming in late but getting an opportunity. I'm really thrilled for her and looking forward to seeing what she can do later."

The multi-format series hangs in the balance as Australia leads India 6-4 heading into this final ODl at Bellerive Oval. After India's strong start in the T20ls, Australia has roared back with two clinical wins in the 50-over format.

For lndia, it is a vital opportunity to level the overall points at 6-6 and keep their hopes of a series victory alive before the final Test match in Perth.

Playing XIs

Australia: Alyssa Healy(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Lucy Hamilton

India: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kashvee Gautam, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur