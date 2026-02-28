403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fire Breaks Out At Jebel Ali Port Due To Downed Drone
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, March 1 (KUNA) -- A hostile drone was intercepted and its wreckage caused a fire at one of the berths of Jebel Ali Port in the small hours of Sunday.
No casualties were reported as Dubai Civil Defense teams responded immediately to the incident.
They continue battling against the fire, WAM news agency reported, citing Dubai Government Media Office. (end)
skm
No casualties were reported as Dubai Civil Defense teams responded immediately to the incident.
They continue battling against the fire, WAM news agency reported, citing Dubai Government Media Office. (end)
skm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment