Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fire Breaks Out At Jebel Ali Port Due To Downed Drone


2026-02-28 08:30:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, March 1 (KUNA) -- A hostile drone was intercepted and its wreckage caused a fire at one of the berths of Jebel Ali Port in the small hours of Sunday.
No casualties were reported as Dubai Civil Defense teams responded immediately to the incident.
They continue battling against the fire, WAM news agency reported, citing Dubai Government Media Office. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

