Watch: Missile Falls Into Doha's Residential Area As Iran Retaliates To US‐Israel Military Strike

The United States and Israel launched a strike on Saturday, targeting Iran's military and naval forces, after negotiations between Washington and Tehran stalled over the latter's nuclear program. The strike, carried out in a joint operation, prompted Tehran to retaliate, which has now led to a crisis in the Middle East, with several countries reporting explosions as Iran strikes US bases.

Earlier on Saturday (local time), news portal SkyNews shared footage showing a missile free-falling from the sky and striking a residential area in Qatar's capital city, Doha, amid the renewed military confrontation in the Gulf region. The video, reportedly captured by residents, shows what appears to be the aftermath of an intercepted missile, after Tehran said it launched strikes on US bases in the Middle East region.

Explosions, air sirens take over Doha

During Al Jazeera's live broadcast, national emergency alarms blared across Qatar's capital. Earlier in the day, explosions and air raid sirens were heard in the capital after Qatar's defence ministry said that it "successfully countered a number of attacks targeting the country's territory."

According to an AFP report, a Qatari official said that a US-made Patriot missile system successfully intercepted an Iranian missile. The country's defence ministry added on social media that a second wave of missiles aimed at it was also "intercepted and neutralized."

Qatar's defence ministry said,“All incoming missiles were intercepted and destroyed before reaching Qatari territory,” adding that the country's armed forces have“full capabilities and resources” to ensure its security.

Explosions rock the Middle East

Cities like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Manama all reported explosions during the day, adding that they intercepted an Iranian missile in the region. In Dubai, which is also the Middle East's commercial hub, the man-made island Palm Jumeirah reported explosions and a fire incident, whereas the world's tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, was evacuated after explosions were heard in its vicinity.

Loud explosions were also reported in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, shortly after the Iranian missiles targeted the US bases in Bahrain and Qatar.

US' largest base in Qatar

Al‐Udeid Air Base, located near Doha, Qatar, is one of the largest US military bases in the Middle East and serves as the forward headquarters for the US Central Command (CENTCOM), hosting around 10,000 American troops as part of its strategic operations in the region. In June 2025, Iran launched a retaliatory missile attack on the base following strikes by the US on Iranian nuclear facilities. Qatar's air defence systems intercepted most of the missiles, and while there were no reported casualties, explosions were heard over Doha as a result of the assault.

According to a report in The Guardian, a spokesperson for the Iranian armed forces said,“We will give a lesson to (Israel and the US) that they have never experienced in their history. Any base in the entire region that helps Israel will be a target of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic, and we will show no leniency.”

The development came after the Iranian military said that it had sent drones and fired short-range missiles at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar; Ali Al-Salem Base, Kuwait; Al-Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates; Prince Sultan Air Base, Riyadh; the US base in Erbil, northern Iraq; Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan; and the US Fifth Fleet Base in Bahrain.