Kejriwal To Hold Massive Rally At Jantar Mantar After Court Acquittal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will address a massive public rally at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday, March 1. The event marks Kejriwal's first major public appearance following his recent acquittal by a trial court in the Delhi excise policy case. The rally comes after the court discharged Kejriwal and former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise police case.

Permission Granted After Initial Denial

On X, Kejriwal wrote, " AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal tweets, 'I'm glad that the program will finally take place as per the scheduled program. You must come." While Delhi Police initially denied permission for the gathering on Saturday. Earlier, Kejriwal said on denying permission for the rally that holding a rally is a constitutional right, and this kind of authoritarianism is not right. On X, he expressed that, "Tomorrow, the Aam Aadmi Party had a rally at Jantar Mantar. This rally had been announced several days in advance. At the very last moment, these people got the police to cancel the rally. Is this the result of yesterday's court order? Holding a rally, voicing one's opinionthese are constitutional rights of everyone. This kind of authoritarianism is not right. We should be allowed to hold the rally."

The party's Delhi Unit President of AAP, Saurabh Bharadwaj, also announced on Saturday that Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will hold a rally at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on March 1. Addressing a press conference here, Bharadwaj said that initially the police had denied permission for the rally, but eventually agreed to it. The AAP leader said, "Tomorrow, Sunday, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal will address a rally at Jantar Mantar. Initially, Delhi Police today stated that the rally could not be held, after which AAP leaders talked to senior police officials. The status is that the rally will take place as scheduled tomorrow at 11 am." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)