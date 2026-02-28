Gemblat Discusses Ways To Develop Military Production Companies

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Salah Suleiman Gemblat, Minister of State for Military Production, held a meeting to discuss a plan to develop various military products as well as the production lines of Military Production companies, in the presence of a number of representatives from the Scientific Excellence Centre, the technical sectors, and the research and development sectors.

At the start of the meeting, the minister stressed that the core mission of Military Production is to meet the Armed Forces' needs for weapons, ammunition and equipment, as well as those of the civil police. He underscored the need to exert greater effort to reach the highest performance rates, and to continue following up on the development of production lines inside factories to ensure production continues at the required rates, and that all manufacturing operations are carried out within the set timeframes.

Gemblat noted that part of the ministry's plan for the coming period is to develop weapons, equipment and ammunition within factories, keep pace with global developments, localise technology, and draw on promising talent within affiliated companies-engineers and workers alike-to develop ideas and future plans. He stressed the need for integration and cooperation with all relevant entities to ensure Egypt's Armed Forces excel with the latest advances in military science worldwide.

During the meeting, the Minister of State for Military Production issued directives to prepare a comprehensive plan on mechanisms for leveraging artificial intelligence to develop the various weapons, ammunition and equipment produced by Military Production companies. He said the future belongs to“smart wars”, stressing that the Ministry of Military Production must be at the heart of this race.

He added that artificial intelligence will be a cornerstone in developing the defence industry in the coming period, to ensure superiority in the field by processing data in fractions of a second and making sound decisions with maximum precision and speed at the same time.