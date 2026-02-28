Reza Pahlavi Urges Unity After Khamenei's Death, Calls Succession Doomed

Exiled Iranian crown prince Reza Pahlavi on Saturday urged Iranians to unite and support a "stable transition to a free and prosperous future" after the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, calling any attempt by the regime to appoint a successor "doomed to fail".

He also warned that efforts to preserve the collapsing regime would not succeed.

Reza Pahlavi Declares 'End of Islamic Republic'

My fellow compatriots, Ali Khamenei, the bloodthirsty despot of our time, the murderer of tens of thousands of Iran's bravest sons and daughters, has been erased from the face of history. With his death, the Islamic Republic has in effect reached its end and will very soon be...

In a post on X, Pahlavi wrote, "My fellow compatriots, Ali Khamenei, the bloodthirsty despot of our time, the murderer of tens of thousands of Iran's bravest sons and daughters, has been erased from the face of history. With his death, the Islamic Republic has in effect reached its end and will very soon be consigned to the dustbin of history.

Any attempt by the remnants of the regime to appoint a successor to Khamenei is doomed to fail from the outset. Whoever they place in his stead will have neither legitimacy nor longevity, and will undoubtedly be complicit in the crimes of this regime as well.

Appeal to Military and Law Enforcement

To the military, law enforcement, and security forces: any effort to preserve a collapsing regime will fail. This is your final opportunity to join the nation, to help ensure Iran's stable transition to a free and prosperous future, and to take part in building that future."

'The Time for Decisive Presence is Near'

Pahlavi said the death of Khamenei could bring comfort to the families of those who lost their lives in Iran's Lion and Sun National Revolution, urging the people to remain vigilant and united.

"The death of the criminal Khamenei, though it does not avenge the blood that has been spilled, may serve as a balm for the wounded hearts of the grieving fathers and mothers, husbands and wives, sons and daughters, and the families of those who gave their lives in Iran's Lion and Sun National Revolution.

Honorable and courageous people of Iran,This may be the beginning of our great national celebration, but it is not the end of the road. Remain vigilant and prepared. The time for a widespread and decisive presence in the streets is very near. Together, united and steadfast, we will bring about the final victory, and we will celebrate Iran's freedom across our beloved homeland," the post read.

US-Israel Strikes Target Iran; Khamenei Reportedly Killed

On Saturday, the United States and Israel carried out joint missile attacks on Iran, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities, signalling a sharp escalation that risks expanding tensions into a broader regional conflict in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Iran has retaliated, targeting Israel and US assets in multiple Gulf states.

Multiple explosions have been heard in Iran's capital, Tehran, while blasts have also been reported in several other locations across the country.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tehran, senior Israeli officials were informed on Saturday evening, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Senior Israeli officials were also informed that the body of Iran's Supreme Leader was found under the rubble left by the air strike, the report said.

