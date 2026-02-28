Qatar Halts Public Events Until Further Notice: Qatar Tourism

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism issued an urgent circular ordering the immediate suspension of all public events, gatherings and entertainment activities held at hotels and tourism establishments, citing ongoing developments and public safety considerations.

According to the circular, the decision covers Ramadan tents, concerts, performances and similar activities, and takes effect immediately until further notice.

The circular said compliance is mandatory, warning that violations will be subject to legal measures in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Qatar Tourism added that further updates will be communicated through its official channels.