ETH Drops 60% From 2025 High, Yet Tradfi Bets On ETH: Here's Why

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ethereum remains a focal point for institutional on-chain activity even as price momentum stalls. In 2026, Ether has retreated about 36% for the year, slipping back from the $3,000 milestone toward the $1,900 zone as traders weigh macro headwinds and network dynamics. Yet major financial institutions are pressing ahead with on-chain experiments-spanning tokenized funds, custody solutions, and Layer-2 rollups-underlining a shift in capital toward Ethereum and its expanding ecosystem. On-chain metrics reinforce the narrative: the Ethereum ecosystem, including its Layer-2 solutions, commands a substantial share of total value locked (TVL), while on-chain activity and revenues have cooled from late-2025 peaks. Against this backdrop, Vitalik Buterin has signaled a pivot toward strengthening base-layer scalability and privacy-preserving technologies that could recalibrate the network's long-run efficiency and security.



Structural dominance of Ethereum and its Layer-2s: Ethereum and associated rollups hold about 65% of TVL, underscoring institutional preference for the chain and its scaling stack.

Price action versus on-chain momentum: Ether is down roughly 36% in 2026, despite ongoing development focused on scalability, privacy, and quantum resistance.

Activity compression on Ethereum: DEX volumes on the network fell 55% over six months, a sharper pullback than Solana 's 21% decline, signaling a broader slowdown in activity and fee generation.

Market leadership in liquidity and asset classes: Even with near-term headwinds, Ethereum commands a dominant 57% TVL on-chain, rising to 65% when Layer-2s are included, and maintains a substantial share of Real World Assets (RWA) activity. Roadmap and security priorities: The ecosystem's leadership reiterates a staged approach to base-layer improvements, including parallel block verification, gas-time alignment, and a zero-knowledge EVM, with quantum-resistance considerations on the horizon.

Market context: The Ethereum ecosystem remains a central hub within a broader cycle of liquidity rebalancing, regulatory attention, and shifting risk appetites that influence DeFi flows and cross-chain competition. In this environment, Ethereum's lead in TVL and DeFi activity-supported by Layer-2 rollups-helps anchor a risk framework that many institutions rely on for on-chain experimentation and asset tokenization.

The sustained institutional engagement with Ethereum signals a broader belief that the network's core advantages-decentralization, compatibility with a wide array of DeFi protocols, and a proven track record-deliver durable value creation even as price volatility tests investor patience. The data underpinning this case is compelling: Ethereum plus its Layer-2 ecosystem account for a sizable portion of TVL, and even amid a retreat in on-chain volumes, the share remains disproportionately higher than rival chains when L2s are counted. This creates a margin of safety for long-horizon participants who prioritize on-chain liquidity, institutional-grade tooling, and the ability to navigate Real World Asset use cases on-chain.

From a development perspective, the village of researchers and builders around Ethereum has kept pace with a rapidly evolving set of priorities. Vitalik Buterin's public statements point to a deliberate shift toward strengthening the base layer's scalability and privacy properties, while preserving the composability that DeFi and tokenized asset markets rely on. The proposed approach includes parallel block verification and real-time gas-cost alignment with actual execution time, paired with the emergence of a zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (ZK-EVM). These steps are not only technical milestones; they are foundational bets on how the network sustains security, throughput, and cost efficiency as demand scales. The gradual rollout-starting with a minority of nodes participating before introducing more systemic changes-reflects a measured approach to system-wide upgrades, a stance that has historically helped Ethereum weather upgrade friction and security concerns.

Institutional activity on Ethereum is not merely cosmetic. Large financial players-including names commonly associated with mainstream finance-have launched on-chain initiatives that leverage the Ethereum ecosystem for tokenized funds, stablecoins, and Layer-2 rollups. While critics have highlighted the limits of rollups versus competing blockchains, the real-world economics remain anchored to Ethereum's first-mover advantage, broad ecosystem support, and established on-chain settlement guarantees. The network's role in DeFi is underscored by its continued dominance in TVL and the notable share of Real World Assets on-chain. Despite the allure of faster or cheaper blockchains, no clear“Ethereum killer” has emerged capable of matching its breadth of activity and capital efficiency, a gap that keeps Ethereum at the center of many institutional agendas.

On the user-facing side, on-chain fees and DApp revenue have cooled as activity contracted. February 2026 data show Ethereum's DEX volumes at $56.5 billion, down from an August 2025 peak of $128.5 billion. Meanwhile, Solana 's on-chain activity has fared somewhat better in relative terms, with monthly volumes around $95.5 billion in February, down from $120.6 billion in August. This divergence helps explain why the market remains skeptical about near-term profitability for general-purpose networks, even as the long-run narrative for scalable, privacy-preserving on-chain infrastructure remains intact. For readers following the data, the contrast between Ethereum's on-chain momentum and its price action is a reminder that fundamental progress does not always translate into immediate price appreciation.

From a strategic perspective, the push toward base-layer scalability-while still embracing rollups-reflects a nuanced consensus about trade-offs between decentralization, security, and efficiency. Buterin's own remarks acknowledge that quantum-resistant signatures are larger and costlier to verify, a reality that has pushed the team toward fixing protocol-layer recursive signatures and proof aggregation, along with vectorized math precompiles to reduce gas costs. Even with these challenges, the roadmap signals a path toward sustained scalability and resilience in a post-quantum security era, a consideration that matters for institutional investors seeking durability beyond the current market cycle.

Taken together, the evidence suggests that Ethereum's long-term narrative remains intact even as near-term price action tests the nerves of investors. The combination of a sizable TVL share, an active pipeline of base-layer and L2 innovations, and ongoing institutional experimentation points to a ecosystem that is not merely surviving a period of cooling activity but actively retooling for a more scalable future. The market's reaction to this mix will likely hinge on the pace of rollup cost reductions, the successful deployment of ZK-EVM features, and the ability of on-chain markets to re-accelerate user and developer activity without compromising security or decentralization.

ETH /USD (orange) vs total crypto capitalization (blue). Source: TradingView

Real World Assets active market capitalization, USD. Source: DefiLlama



What to watch nextSources & verificationMarket reaction and key details

In a market where liquidity and risk sentiment oscillate with macro headlines, Ethereum remains a structural anchor for DeFi innovation. The 2026 price trajectory reflects a confluence of broader market cooling and the gnarly economics of scaling, but the on-chain narrative remains anchored in practical progress. The network's ability to sustain a large share of TVL-65% when counting Layer-2 rollups such as Base, Arbitrum, Polygon, and Optimism-demonstrates that institutions are still monetizing the security, settlement, and composability that Ethereum provides. This is not just about price; it is about a long-run framework in which on-chain finance, tokenized assets, and cross-border settlement can operate with a level of trust and efficiency that is difficult to replicate elsewhere.

From the perspective of on-chain activity, the cooling observed in February 2026-DEX volumes at $56.5 billion and Solana volumes at $95.5 billion in the same period-speaks to a broader cycle where speculative frenzy subsides and real-world usage remains a critical metric. The gap between price and on-chain activity can be misleading; even with lower volumes, the structural advantage of a robust ecosystem-fueled by major financial institutions exploring on-chain product lines-suggests the capacity for renewed growth when conditions improve. The data indicate that Ethereum's dominance is not merely a function of its native token but of a broader ecosystem that includes Real World Assets and a suite of DeFi primitives that continue to mature.

Buterin's guidance toward base-layer scalability and ZK-EVMs represents more than a technical pivot. It is a strategic attempt to reduce the friction in moving from experimental rollups to a trusted settlement layer that can scale without compromising security or decentralization. The staged rollout approach-beginning with a minority of participants before expanding to broader deployment-reflects a cautious, methodical upgrade path that has historically helped Ethereum avoid dislocations associated with rapid, sweeping changes. In a market where investors crave clarity, the emphasis on a pragmatic balance between rollups and a strengthened base layer offers a credible framework for sustaining long-term value creation.

Ultimately, the story remains one of resilience and adaptation. While Ethereum's price action in 2026 has been undeniably negative for momentum traders, the ecosystem's structural assets-TVL concentration, institutional on-chain programs, and a roadmap oriented toward scalability and quantum-resilience-create a foundation upon which a renewed price cycle could emerge. The critical test will be in translating technical progress into practical improvements in user experience, developer tooling, and DApp economics that can sustain a broader, real-world demand for on-chain services.

