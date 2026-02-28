403
US Pres. Trump Confirmed Iran's Leader Ali Khamenei Dead
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was dead in strikes conducted by forces of the US and Israeli occupation on Saturday, calling on Iranian people to seize this opportunity and take control of their country.
"Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World," he said on Truth Social.
Khamenei was "unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do," he added.
"This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country. We are hearing that many of their IRGC, Military, and other Security and Police Forces, no longer want to fight, and are looking for Immunity from us," said Trump.
He hoped the IRGC and Police would peacefully merge with the "Iranian Patriots," and work together as a unit to bring back the Country to the Greatness it deserves." (end)
