Kuwait PM Conducts Inspection Visit To Airport (T1)
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah paid on Saturday an inspection visit to Kuwait International Airport, accompanied by the Head of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Sabah.
During the visit, His Highness was briefed on the measures taken by the (GACA), in cooperation with the relevant government entities, to address the damage sustained by Passenger Terminal (T1) and to ensure that the necessary steps have been implemented to carry out immediate repairs and restore operations.
His Highness commended the efforts exerted and the coordination among government bodies operating at Kuwait International Airport, stressing the need to handle the current situation with a strong sense of responsibility. (end)
