Café 86 SA Appoints Amira Abdelkader, RN, To Board Of Directors And Expands Community Wellness Programming


2026-02-28 04:16:16
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Café 86 SA, a San Antonio-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting the mental health and wellness of hospitality professionals, proudly announces the appointment of Amira Abdelkader, RN, as Director of Community Wellness & Outreach and member of its Board of Directors.

As part of her leadership role, Abdelkader will lead four wellness events per year, providing structured workshops and community programs designed to promote preventative health, mental resilience, and sustainable lifestyle transformation. Her work focuses on empowering individuals through holistic practices that support both mental and physical wellbeing.

With more than 40 years of healthcare experience, including service in ICU, trauma, and transplant care, Abdelkader brings a rare combination of clinical expertise and holistic wellness knowledge. Her approach integrates holistic nutrition, mindfulness practices, lifestyle medicine, and regenerative wellness techniques to help individuals achieve meaningful and lasting health outcomes.

“I love educating and encouraging individuals to move toward healthier, more balanced lives,” said Abdelkader.“When people understand the connection between nutrition, stress, and mental wellness, they can make meaningful changes that improve their quality of life.”

“Amira brings extraordinary depth of experience, compassion, and clinical insight to Café 86 SA,” said Stephen Paprocki, Founder & President of Café 86 SA.“Her ability to bridge traditional healthcare with holistic wellness aligns perfectly with our mission to provide meaningful, preventative support for hospitality professionals and our broader community. Her leadership strengthens our ability to deliver programs that empower individuals to heal, grow, and build resilience.”

To support its expanding in-person programming, Café 86 SA has established an official venue partnership with Plaza De Sueños, located at 1811 S Laredo St, San Antonio, TX 78207. Plaza De Sueños will serve as a host location for Café 86 SA's wellness workshops, peer support sessions, and community programming throughout the year.

Plaza De Sueños provides a welcoming and professional environment designed to support wellness education, community engagement, and collaborative programming. The venue is also available for private rentals, corporate events, fundraisers, workshops, and community gatherings throughout San Antonio.

Event Space Contact:
Chef Johnny Scott
Plaza De Sueños
...

This partnership strengthens Café 86 SA's operational infrastructure and enhances its ability to deliver both digital and in-person mental health and wellness services while expanding its reach within the San Antonio community.

Founded in San Antonio, Café 86 SA provides peer support programs, wellness education, and access to mental health resources for hospitality professionals and individuals seeking support. The organization is committed to creating safe, accessible environments where individuals can build resilience, improve wellbeing, and access preventative mental health and wellness care.

Through strategic partnerships, educational programming, and community engagement, Café 86 SA continues to expand its reach and impact across San Antonio and beyond.

To learn more about Café 86 SA, visit ..com/

To learn more about Amira Abdelkader and her wellness services, visit



Media Contact:
Stephen Paprocki
Founder & President, Café 86 SA
PO Box 160324
San Antonio, TX 78280
Phone: 210-854-4479
Email:...
Website:

