US-Iran Conflict: Trump Monitors Situation Tehran Justifies Retaliation

Trump Monitors Situation From Mar a Lago

US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Saturday informed that the US President has been monitoring the situation post the strike on Iran from his Mar a Lago residence. In her statement, Leavitt said, "President Trump monitored the situation overnight at Mar a Lago alongside members of his national security team. The President spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu by phone. Prior to the attacks, Secretary Rubio called all members of the gang of eight to provide congressional notification, and he was able to reach and brief seven of the eight members. The President and his national security team will continue to closely monitor the situation throughout the day."

Iran Calls Strike 'Unprovoked', Justifies Retaliation

Earlier, Iran Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that the US and Israel's attack against his country is "unprovoked, illegal and absolutely illegitimate. Araghchi, justified Iran's retaliatory strikes against Israel and US military bases as an "act of self-defence", which he said is "absolutely legal and legitimate," Reuters reported.

"This attack was unprovoked, illegal and absolutely illegitimate and against international law and should be condemned. We are attacking military bases in the region as an act of self-defence. What we are doing is an act of self-defence, which is absolutely legal and legitimate," Araghchi said, according to Reuters.

Top Iranian Officials Reportedly Killed

Iran's Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour are believed to have been killed in an Israeli strike, according to sources familiar with Israel's military operations, and another regional source, Reuters reported.

Nasirzadeh was the Deputy Chief of Staff for the Iranian Armed Forces before taking charge as the Minister of Defence. The Minister began his military career as a fighter pilot.

Pakpour had assumed charge of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in 2025, after the death of the previous commander, Hossein Salami, following Israeli strikes.

UN Condemns Military Escalation

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres unequivocally condemned the military escalation in the Middle East, saying that the "use of force" by United States and Israel, and Iran's "subsequent retaliation" undermine international peace and security.

While invoking the UN charter, the Secretary General, said that the principle document guiding the international body clearly prohibits "the threat of the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations."

