Moci Raises Number Of 24-Hour Hypermarket Outlets To 33

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) announced that the number of sales outlets that will be operating for 24 hours has been increased from 22 to 33 branches.

Earlier Saturday, February 28, 2026, major branches of hypermarkets in the State of Qatar announced that some of their branches will remain open 24/7 at various locations until further notice.

The Ministry of Commerce announced that in coordination with retail outlets, it has been arranged for major branches to operate 24 hours a day.

In addition to several branches of Lulu Hypermarket and Al Meera, people in Qatar will be able to purchase goods from Carrefour and Monoprix.

The Al Meera branches in Al Wakrah (Old Wakrah), Al Sailiya (South), Ain Khaled, Al Mansoura, Al Wajbah, Rawdat Egdaim, Izghawa (Old), Hazm Al Markhiya, Al Khor, Rawdat Al Hamama, Al Thumama, Bu Sidra, Legtaifiya (West Bay Lagoon), Jeryan Jenaihat, Muraikh will be open throughout the day, while its other branches operate regular hours.

Lulu also announced that its branches in D-Ring Road, Al Gharafa, Al Messila, AlKhor Mall, Barwa City, Pearl Island, Abu Sidra Mall, Ain Khaled, Al Wukair, Al Meshaf, Salwa Road and Al Hilal will be open 24 hours to ensure uninterrupted service for its customers.

As for Monoprix, the branches at Al Waab 2022 – Umm Leghab, Al Waab; Medina Centrale at The Pearl Island; Nakheel Tower, West Bay, Al Dafna.

Carrefour's City Center Mall, Mirqab Mall, and Lagoona Mall branches will all operate for 24 hours a day as per the MoCI release.

The move comes as part of the Ministry's commitment to enhancing market stability and ensuring the smooth flow of supply chains.