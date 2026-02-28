Amir Receives Phone Call From UK Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from Prime Minister of the friendly United Kingdom HE Keir Starmer.

During the call, the two sides exchanged views on the latest security developments in the region and their repercussions on regional and international peace and stability.

Both sides stressed the importance of halting the escalation and prioritizing diplomatic channels and dialogue in order to prevent further tensions and promote stability in the region.

The UK Prime Minister affirmed the United Kingdom's support for the State of Qatar, expressing Britain's readiness to support Qatar in all efforts aimed at safeguarding its sovereignty and enhancing its stability.

For his part, His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere appreciation to the UK Prime Minister for the support extended by the friendly United Kingdom to the State of Qatar.