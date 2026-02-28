J&K's Ranji Win A Bigger Milestone For Indian Cricket: BCCI Secretary

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia heaped praises on the Jammu and Kashmir team after their historic Ranji Trophy triumph, saying it is a big milestone for J & K cricket, and it is a bigger milestone for Indian cricket. He also lauded J & K's speedster Auqib Nabi, who finished the Ranji Trophy season with 60 wickets under his belt, including seven 5-wicket hauls throughout the season and highlighted his consistent performance, saying the Indian selectors will definitely take note of his performance.

J & K's Historic Win Over Karnataka

Paras Dogra-led Jammu and Kashmir scripted a fairytale ending to their 67-year wait, defeating the powerhouse Karnataka. Playing their first-ever Ranji final, Jammu and Kashmir were crowned champions by virtue of their massive 291-run first-innings lead, a gap that proved insurmountable for the eight-time champions, Karnataka, led by Devdutt Padikkal.

'A Big Moment for Indian Cricket'

"This is a big moment for Indian cricket. J & K has won its maiden Ranji Trophy. And it is a big milestone for J & K cricket, and it is a bigger milestone for Indian cricket. Because BCCI have now been able to take cricket to every nook and corner of the country, which is the ultimate objective of BCCI, to develop and get cricket to everybody so that they are involved with the mainstream game of our country, which is cricket," Devajit Saikia told ANI.

Spotlight on Auqib Nabi

"J & K has been in the limelight for the last 2-3 years. If you look at their graph, a lot of players are in the zone of consideration in the IPL as well as in the Indian team also so definitely, the player you are talking about, Aqib Nabi he has performed really well in the semi-final, final and as well as in the quarter final. In all three matches, he took five wickets. So, definitely the selectors were also present, and they will definitely take note of his performance. I am sure a lot of other talents are also there in the J & K team," Saikia added.

Nabi has been instrumental in Jammu and Kashmir's impressive run this Ranji Trophy season, delivering impactful spells regardless of pitch conditions, whether seam-friendly surfaces or flat batting tracks. He finished the 2025/26 Ranji season as the highest wicket-taker of the season, with 60 scalps under his belt in 10 matches at an average of 12.56. Nabi, following this Ranji season, will play for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, after he was acquired in the auction in December last year for Rs 8.40 crore. (ANI)

