PV Sindhu Stranded In Dubai Amid Iran-Israel Crisis, Says She's Safe

Indian star badminton player and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, who was left stranded at the airport in Dubai amid the escalating situation between Iran and Israel, said that she is safe.

'Honestly Terrifying': PV Sindhu Recounts Ordeal

In a post on X, Sindhu wrote, "It's hard to process what's unfolding right now. Hearing the interceptions overhead and seeing how quickly everything has escalated is honestly terrifying. So many disturbing videos are coming to light, and this is sadly the reality of what is happening. Dubai is a city I deeply love, a place that has always felt safe and full of life, which makes this moment even harder to comprehend."

PV Sindhu prayed for the safety of affected families and said that she was safe now. "To everyone who has been messaging and checking in, thank you; it truly means a lot. I am safe right now, stuck here in Dubai with my team, and we are doing okay as the situation around the war with Iran continues to evolve. The Airport is chaotic, with many families stranded and waiting, all of us just hoping we get past this soon. Moments like these remind you how fragile normal life really is. Praying for safety and peace for everyone affected," she added.

Flight Disruptions Amid West Asia Escalation

The crisis follows a sharp escalation in West Asia after Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes on Iranian military and nuclear-linked sites. The operation triggered retaliatory threats and airspace closures in several countries, including Iran and Iraq, disrupting major international air corridors.

Airlines across the country have been forced to reroute or cancel flights, with airports setting up help desks to assist stranded passengers. Both Air India and IndiGo said they remain in close coordination with aviation authorities and are monitoring the situation round-the-clock.' Services will resume once safe flight corridors become available, the airlines said, urging passengers to stay updated through official channels as the situation evolves. (ANI)

