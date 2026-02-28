Burj Khalifa Evacuated, Say Reports As Iranian Missile Hit Dubai In Retaliation To US-Israel Attack

MENAFN - Live Mint) The U.S. and Israel on Saturday carried out a major attack on Iran, with President Donald Trump urging the Iranian people to“seize control of your destiny” and rise against the Islamic leadership that has governed the country since 1979.

In response, Iran launched missiles and drones targeting Israel as well as U.S. military bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Dubai's Burj Khalifa evacuated?

Loud blasts were also reported in Abu Dhabi, where Iranian missiles targeted Al-Dhafra Air Base, home to U.S. military personnel. On Saturday, multiple explosions shook Dubai. Multiple reports claim an evacuation at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.

| Why is Iran targeting US bases in Middle East nations? Dubai, Doha under attack

According to a report by The Sunday Guardian, authorities evacuated visitors and staff from the Burj Khalifa after nearby missile activity and explosions activated emergency protocols.

Police sealed off surrounding streets and urged residents to stay calm as investigations proceeded, the report stated.

Note: Mint could not independently verify the authenticity of videos.

The escalation disrupted flights across the Middle East, and air defence fire was reported over Dubai, the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates.

The United States maintains a strategic military presence in the United Arab Emirates to safeguard maritime trade routes and support regional security operations.

State media said shrapnel from an Iranian missile strike in Abu Dhabi killed one person. Iran retaliated to the recent strikes as it had been warning for months, launching missiles and drones at Israel.

US military base in UAE

The United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Defence confirmed that Iranian ballistic missiles targeted the country, with several intercepted by the nation's air defence systems.

Debris from the interceptions fell on a residential area in Abu Dhabi, killing one person-identified as an Asian national, and causing property damage, according to the ministry citing the state-run WAM news agency.

The UAE said it reserved the right to respond to the Iranian attacks, slamming them as a "dangerous escalation". Several missiles were intercepted, it said, AFP reported.

| US Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: 'High-risk, high-reward' - Trump was told

"The United Arab Emirates was subjected today to a blatant attack by Iranian ballistic missiles," the UAE defence ministry said.

"The UAE's air defences responded with high efficiency and successfully intercepted a number of the missiles."

Abu Dhabi also hosts US forces at the Al Dhafra base. Meanwhile, witnesses in nearby Dubai heard an explosion and saw missiles streak across the sky, AFP reported.

"It was a big explosion and it made the windows shake," one witness told AFP, requesting anonymity, echoing a similar account from another Dubai resident.

Dubai International Airport suspends all flight operations

Meanwhile, Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest international hub, has suspended all flight operations indefinitely.

The closure was announced by Dubai Airport authorities, who said they have decided as a precautionary measure amid escalating regional tensions and airspace security concerns.

| Dubai news live updates: Explosion at Dubai landmark The Palm

“Dubai Airports confirms that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice,” Dubai Media Office notified in a X post.

In a statement on X, Iran's Foreign Ministry said,“The time has come to defend the homeland and confront the enemy's military assault.”

According to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, at least 57 people were killed at a girls' school in southern Iran during the Israeli-U.S. strikes, with dozens more injured.

(With inputs from agencies)