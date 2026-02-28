Dubai To Riyadh And Beyond: How US-Israel Strikes On Tehran Triggered Escalation Across The Gulf

MENAFN - Live Mint) It all started with a joint United States-Israel military strike on Iran on Friday morning. Within hours, Iran launched a series of retaliatory missile and drone attacks on US military bases across the Gulf region.

From Abu Dhabi in the UAE to Doha in Qatar, from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Manama in Bahrain and Amman in Jordan, residents were jolted by multiple loud explosions near US military bases as they opened fasts on the eleventh day of Ramadan 2026

Fire in Palm Jumeirah

In Dubai, authorities, as reported by the local media, confirmed that a fire incident occurred at a building in the Palm Jumeirah area. The Dubai Civil Defence said the resulting fire is now under control. Four people sustained injuries and have been transferred to medical facilities. The iconic Burj Khalifa was reportedly evacuated, too.

As tensions escalated, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar closed their airspace. The geographical spread of explosions marked one of the most serious escalations in the Middle East in years. Some oil majors and leading trading houses have suspended crude oil and fuel shipments via the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported, citing four trading sources, after security concerns hit the world's most critical energy chokepoint.

To many residents in the region, the escalation is reminiscent of the Iran-Iraq war in 1980-88, Desert Storm or the Gulf War of 199, and the Iraq invasion in 2003. In 2025, Iran briefly targeted the US airbase in Qatar, but the conflict didn't last long.

Saudi Arabia Condemns Iran

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said Iran hit Riyadh and its eastern region with strikes, warning it reserved the right to defend itself, including by retaliating.

Saudi Arabia "expressed its strongest condemnation of the blatant and cowardly Iranian attacks targeting the Riyadh and Eastern Province regions, which were repelled," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"In light of this unjustified aggression, the Kingdom affirms that it will take all necessary measures to defend its security and protect its territory, citizens and residents, including with the option of responding to the aggression."

The statement came after Iran retaliated to US-Israel attacks by launching missiles and drones toward Israel and US military bases in the region.

Iran had earlier said it would retaliate against US bases. Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait, Al-Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, and the fifth US base in Bahrain have been targeted by Iranian missile attacks, according to Iran's Fars news agency.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told counterparts from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Iraq that it will use all its defensive and military capabilities under the legitimate right of self-defence, Reuters reported, citing a Telegram post.

UAE, Qatar condemn Iranian retaliatory attacks

The United Arab Emirates expressed strong condemnation of the Iranian missile attacks that targeted its territory and several countries in the region, describing them as a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international law.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the UAE's full solidarity with the affected countries, stressing that the region's security is indivisible. It reiterated its rejection of the use of regional territories as arenas for settling disputes or expanding conflicts, warning of the repercussions of such violations on regional and international security, global economic stability and energy security.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed regional developments and the implications of the ongoing escalation for regional and international security and stability during a phone call on Saturday with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, Gulf News reported.

During the call, the two leaders condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the territories of the UAE, Qatar and a number of sisterly countries.

Iran will use all its defensive and military capabilities under the legitimate right of self-defence.

Earlier, the US and Israel launched a major attack on Iranwith President Donald Trump calling on the Iranian public to“seize control of your destiny” by rising up against the Islamic leadership that has ruled the nation since 1979.

President Trump has been voicing frustration over Iran's position in nuclear and missile program negotiations. Trump said Washington's objective was to“eliminate imminent threats” from Iran.

OIC: Represents a dangerous precedent

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned Iran for what it called the 'targeting of the sovereignty and territories of neighbouring member states - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Qatar. The OIC said the attacks had escalated and posed a threat to the region's stability.

"The General Secretariat stresses that the continued violation of the sovereignty of member states and principles of international law represents a dangerous precedent that undermines the foundation of international relations based on good neighbourliness, mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs," the OIC said in a statement.

OIC – the world's second-largest intergovernmental body after the UN, has 57 member states, and is often referred to as "collective voice of the Muslim world". Founded in 1969, it aims to protect Muslim interests worldwide, with headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Muslim World League, an international Islamic non-governmental organisation based in Mecca, Saudi Arabia also strongly condemned the Iranian aggression against neighbouring Arab states.

(With agency inputs)