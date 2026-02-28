Antigua Barbuda Deeply Concerned By Dangerous Escalation Of Hostilities In The Middle East

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston A. Browne, on the escalating situation in the Middle East

ST JOHN'S, Antigua – The government of Antigua and Barbuda is deeply concerned by the rapid and dangerous escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including the reported missile attacks by Iran directed at the territories of the United Arab Emirates and other sovereign States in the Gulf region, as well as the ensuing military exchanges involving the Islamic Republic of Iran.

With regard to the attacks on the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and other Gulf States, Antigua and Barbuda condemns attacks against the territorial integrity of States that are not direct parties to a conflict. Such actions constitute a serious breach of international law and heighten the risk of widening instability across an already fragile region.

We echo the sentiment expressed by members of the international community that the Iranian leadership must understand that it has no other option but to engage in good-faith negotiations to address serious issues of regional security. This course of action is essential to reduce tensions and restore stability.

We reaffirm our unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. Respect for the principles of the Charter of the United Nations must remain the foundation of international peace and security.

At this critical juncture, we urge maximum restraint by all actors and call for an immediate de-escalation of hostilities. The expansion of military confrontation across borders serves no enduring interest and places civilian populations at grave risk.

Antigua and Barbuda joins the call of the international community, including the United Nations Secretary-General, for renewed diplomatic engagement to prevent further deterioration and to uphold the rule of law.

Antigua and Barbuda stands in solidarity with the peoples affected and expresses its hope that dialogue and diplomacy, not force, will ultimately prevail.

